HUDSON – Saturday, July 1, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks advance to the second round of 2A, District 4 with a 5-2 win over the Monticello Panthers (14-11) on Saturday night.
Junior Jack Miller was the winning pitcher for the J-Hawks, going 6 strong innings and allowing just 1 run (zero earned) on 3 hits. Miller struck out 8 batters and walked 1. Senior Brevin Dahl came on in relief in the 7th inning to close it out for a 5-2 J-Hawks win.
Hits were hard to come by for the J-Hawks in this game. Dahl had 2 of the 4 hits for the J-Hawks and drove in 2 runs. Miller and junior Kile Bucknell each had a single.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-4 2RBI, Cale Schissel 0-3 RUN HBP ROE, Jack Miller 1-2 2RUNS 2BB, Kile Bucknell 1-3 BB, Ryan Treptow 0-2 RBI 2BB, Ryan Durham 0-2 2BB SB, Tyce Larson 0-3 RUN BB, Parker Masteller 0-3, Nic Moore 0-2 RUN HBP ROE, Landon Vogel 0-0
The J-Hawks move to 15-10 on the season and will travel to Anamosa today (Wednesday) for a quarterfinal matchup with the Raiders (17-12). Game set to start at 7pm.