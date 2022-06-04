PARKERSBURG – Friday, May 27, 2022: Jesup softball is off to a good start and traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night for a single game.
The J-Hawks scored early, plating 6 runs in the 1st inning, and adding 5 in the fourth and 5 more in the sixth to trounce the Falcons, 17-2 in 5 innings.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 6 0 1 5 5 17
A-P 0 0 1 0 1 2
Junior Caelor Wymore homered and knocked in 3, going 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring 3 times and had a double. She also had a double. Eighth-grader, Hayden Kresser also homered for her first varsity round-tripper, driving in 3 runs. Sophomore Klair Kite pitched 5 strong innings, scattering just 4 hits, and giving up just one earned run. Kite struck out 5 Falcon batters.
Senior Amanda Treptow was 2 for 3 from the place, including a double, scoring 3 runs, walking twice, and knocking in one run. Senior Jacie Lange was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, scoring 2 runs. Senior backstop, Alexis Larson had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, including a triple, scoring 3 times while driving in 4 runs. Junior Rylynn Delagardelle went 1 for 3 and drove in 1, while senior Hailey Nie had a hit in 2 at-bats, walking once, and knocked in one run. Junior Laney Pilcher was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, scoring once.
JESUP – Saturday, May 28, 2022: The J-Hawks softball team continues their strong start to the season, winning two games in the Jesup Softball Classic on Saturday.
In game 1, the J-Hawks played a pretty good Alburnett (4-1) team, and this came down to the last inning and Alexis Larson would end it with a 3-run, walk off bomb and a 7-4 J-Hawks win.
Tied at 4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, 8th-grader Sara Mead singled to start the inning. Freshman Karlie Schutte went down on strikes followed by Amanda Treptow striking out. With 2 outs Jacie Lange would walk, bringing up Alexis Larson who would end it with a 3-run homerun on a 3-2 count.
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Alburnett 1 0 1 0 2 0 4
Jesup 0 2 0 2 0 3 7
Lange would have 2 hits in 3 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs. Larson went 1 for 3, but the 1 hit was a big one. Nie had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, scoring twice, while Mead went 1 for 2, scoring once and driving in a run.
In game 2, the J-Hawks would handle the Janesville Wildcats (0-5) by the score of 14-4 in 5 innings.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Janesville 0 1 1 2 0 4
Jesup 1 0 4 7 2 14
Jesup had 14 hits and eighth-grader, Daley Donlea would scatter just 7 hits over 5 innings for the win. Donlea had 10 strikeouts and gave up 4 earned runs.
Treptow was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored and an RBI, while Lange went 2 for 4, scoring a run. Larson was 2 for 4, including a double, driving in 3 runs and scoring 2. Wymore was 2 for 3 with a double and knocked in 4 runs, while scoring 2 runs. Delagardelle had a hit in 3 at-bats, including a double, with 2 RBI and scored once. Kresser was 1 for 3 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Mead had an RBI and Schutte would walk and score once.
JESUP – Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The J-Hawks started the week with a double-header sweep on Tuesday night of NICL rival Wapsie Valley (2-3). Jesup would win 6-2 and 4-2.
In game 1, the game would be tied at 2 apiece in the fourth when the J-Hawks would score two, then add to it with two more in the fifth for a 6-2 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jesup 0 2 0 2 2 0 0 6
Klair Kite would go the distance, giving up just 2 earned runs in 7 innings of work, striking out 4. Freshman Karlie Schutte with a good game, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Lange went 1 for 4 with a double and knocked in a run and scored a run. Larson went 2 for 4 and had an RBI. Nie was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored, while Delagardelle had a base hit in 3 at-bats, driving in a run and scoring a run. Pilcher had 2 RBI.
In game 2, Daley Donlea would be in the circle and have another good outing, scattering just 3 hits over 7 innings and striking out 3 batters. Donlea gave up 2 earned runs. Alexis Larson would hit her second homerun of the year and drive in 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Jesup 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 4
Treptow was 1 for 3 with a run scored and stole a base, while Lange had an RBI. Wymore would have a triple and score a run with a walk; Delagardelle was 1 for 2 with a walk and a double. Pilcher scored a run.
SUMNER – Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Sumner-Fredericksburg gives the J-Hawks their first loss of the season with an 8 inning 6-5 win.
The J-Hawks were cruising, leading 5-0 in the 5th, but the Cougars rallied for 5 runs in the next 3 innings to send it to extras.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Jesup 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 5
Sumner-Fred 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 1 6
The J-Hawks collected 12 hits as a team, but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore Klair Kite pitched well in a 7 inning stretch, giving up 9 hits and walking none.
Senior Lacie Lange went 3 for 4 including a double, driving in a run and scoring 2 runs. Junior right fielder, Laney Pilcher also had 3 hits including a double and scored a run. Junior Rylynn Delagardelle was 2 for 3 and had 3 RBI, while senior Amanda Treptow was 2 for 5 and scored a run. Junior Caelor Wymore drove in a run on a single and senior Hailey Nie was 1 for 4.
Treptow, Wymore, and Pilcher each had a stolen base.
JESUP – Thursday, June 2, 2022: The girls were back in action on Thursday night hosting the winless AGWSR (0-8).
The J-Hawks would win 18-8 in 5 innings, scoring 9 runs in the bottom of the 5th.
Jesup had 10 hits in the game, including 4 hits from junior Rylynn Delagardelle, who had 2 doubles and 7 RBI.
Junior Laney Pilcher drove in 3 runs and scored twice on 2 singles. Senior Alexis Larson singled and doubled, driving in 2 runs, and scoring 3 runs. Eighth grader Sara Mead was 2 for 4 and had 2 RBI. Senior Hailey Nie had an RBI.
Jesup in 7-1 on the season and traveled to Dike-New Hartford on Friday night. Look for this game in Wednesday’s paper.
The girls will travel to Iowa City West today for a tournament.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.