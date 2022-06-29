ALBURNETT – Friday, June 24, 2022: The J-Hawks baseball team had their 7-game winning streak snapped on Friday night when they traveled to Alburnett to face the Pirates (15-12).
Jesup pitching was good, but the offense was stagnant with only 5 total team hits in a 3-2 loss to Alburnett.
Senior Parker McHone went 3 strong innings giving up just 2 earned runs on 3 hits, striking out 5 batters.
Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert came on in relief and went 3 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 2.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alburnett 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
Senior Nate Cagley was 2 for 3 including a double and drove in a run. Clark-Hurlbert had the other RBI.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-CF 0 for 3, RUN, BB, 2SB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-LF 0 for 4, RBI
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 2 for 3, double, RBI
Jack Miller, So-SS 0 for 2, BB
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 1 for 3
Cale Schissel, So-2B 0 for 3
Parker McHone, Sr-P 0 for 2, BB
Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 3
Cole Bucknell, Sr-DH. 1 for 3, RUN
OELWEIN – Monday, June 27, 2022: It was all J-Hawks on Monday night as the Oelwein Huskies (4-19) hosted Jesup for a NICL double-header.
Jesup won both games handily, scoring 29 runs along the way.
In game 1, the J-Hawks would win by the sore of 12-0. Senior Nate Cagley was on the mound for the J-Hawks and was terrific, going 6 strong innings and allowing no runs on just 3 hits. Cagley struck out 12 and walked zero.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 2 2 0 3 1 4 0 12
Oelwein 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cagley helped himself with the bat, cracking a homer and adding 2 more hits in the game. Cagley knocked in 5 runs. Junior Brevin Dahl was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 2 for 5, 3RUNS, RBI, ROE, SB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-LF 2 for 5, RUN, 3RBI, ROE, SB
Nate Cagley, Sr-P 3 for 5, RUN, double, HR, 5RBI
Jack Miller, So-SS 1 for 4, RUN, RBI, SB
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 1 for 4, RUN, double, RBI, 2ROE, SB
Cale Schissel, So-3B 0 for 1, RUN, 3BB
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 0 for 2, RUN, BB, HBP, SB
Kile Bucknell, So-C 0 for 1, 2RUNS, RBI, SF, BB, HBP
Carter Even, Sr-CR 2SB
Cole Bucknell, Sr-DH 0 for 3, RUN, HBP
Game 2: Several big innings for the J-Hawks plated 17 runs and this one was over after 5-innings. Big game for senior Parker McHone who went 3 for 4 and drove in a run. Junior Brevin Dahl had 2 hits, including a double and knocked in 4 runs. Sophomore Kile Bucknell was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 8 5 4 0 0 17
Oelwein 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 5
Sophomore Jack Miller took the ball for the J-Hawks and went the distance, surrendering 5 runs (none earned) on just 4 hits and struck out 5 batters.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 2 for 4, 2RUNS, double, 4RBI, BB, ROE, SB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-LF 0 for 4, RUN, ROE
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 2 for 3, RUN, double, BB, ROE
Jack Miller, So-P 1 for 4, RUN, triple, RBI
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 0 for 3, RUN, BB
Cale Schissel, So-2B 1 for 1, 3RUNS, 3BB, SB
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 3 for 4, 2RUNS, double, RBI, ROE
Kile Bucknell, So-C 2 for 4, 2RUNS, 2RBI, ROE
Carter Even, Sr-PH 0 for 1, RUN, RBI, ROE, SB
Cole Bucknell, Sr-DH 0 for 1, 2RUNS, 2BB, HBP, SB
Nolan Evans, Sr-PH 0 for 1
Jesup is now 17-5 on the season and was home on Tuesday night for a NICL matchup with Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-12). On Wednesday night the boys will head to Don Bosco to face the Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Dons (19-3). Thursday night will be senior night and the J-Hawks will host Clayton Ridge (5-18). Look for these games in Saturday’s paper.
