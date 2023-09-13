JESUP – Friday, September 8, 2023: It came down to the last minute and the Jesup J-Hawks football team had the ball on the Hudson 19-yard line with 50 seconds to play, trailing by 1-point. Two consecutive penalties put the J-Hawks way behind the chains and on this night, it just wasn’t meant to be as the J-Hawks fall 22-21 to the Hudson Pirates.
“Our kids played hard; we did some really great things,” said Head Coach Jacob McMartin, “At the end of the day, we made a couple big special teams mistakes that hurt us.”
The J-Hawks took the opening kickoff and was moving the ball well, but an errant throw by junior quarterback Ryan Treptow was intercepted at the J-Hawks 43-yard line. The J-Hawks continued to control the line of scrimmage and on their second possession the running game took over with Treptow and senior running back Wyatt Vander Werff. Jesup travels 80-yards in 4 plus minutes capitalized on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Treptow to Vander Werff. 7-0.
The J-Hawks increased their lead to 14-0 when Treptow scores from 1-yard out with 7:05 left in the half. Hudson would cut into that lead with a 1-yard run with 3:33 left in the 2nd-quarter, then Jesup would punt on their next possession and Hudson would have a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown with 2:28 left in the half to tie up the score 14-14. Jesup would come right back and score on a 4-yard run by Vander Werff with 23-seconds left in the half to go up 21-14 at the half.
The second half was a defensive battle and after 3-quarters the score remained 21-14. Jesup had a goal line stand with 5 minutes left and on 4th and goal, the J-Hawks knock down a pass and take over with 4:53 left from their own 1-yard line. A punt by the J-Hawks gave the ball back to the Pirates and they scored with 1:55 to play, then went for the 2-point conversion and got it. Hudson leads 22-21, but the J-Hawks traveled all the way down to the 19-yard line, but an offensive pass interference call backed the J-Hawks up 15 yards, followed by a holding call, and with 39 seconds left it was 1st and 30 from the 44-yard line. On 4th and 20 the throw was knocked down and a disappointing loss, but to a very good Hudson team.
“I feel like a broken record when I say that I am proud of our effort,” said Coach McMartin, “but it couldn’t be truer, we have come so far, every week. Our kids don’t back down from anything and are always willing to fight. We just need to stay the course; our time will come.”
Coach McMartin added that sophomore Tyce Larson had a nice game at receiver and has matured into the varsity player that he knew he could be. Also, Kile Bucknell played well on both sides of the ball and Dawson Bell was outstanding on defense both in coverage and in run support.
STATS:
Passing:
3, Cale Schissel, SR 1/1 19yds
14, Ryan Treptow, JR 11/24 106yds TD INT
Rushing:
4, Preston Youngblut, JR 1/2yds
5, Kile Bucknell, SR 1/2yds
14, Ryan Treptow, JR 16/126yds TD
22, Wyatt Vander Werff, SR 24/105yds TD
Receiving:
4, Preston Youngblut, JR 1/4yds
5, Kile Bucknell, SR 1/13yds
7, Tyce Larson, SO 4/42yds
11, Nic Moore, JR 2/19yds
14, Ryan Treptow, JR 1/19yds
22, Wyatt Vander Werff, SR 3/28yds TD
Jesup moves to 1-2 on the season and will start District 3 play this Friday with a trip to Center Point-Urbana (0-3).