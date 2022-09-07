POSTVILLE – Friday, September 2, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team traveled to Postville on Friday night and came away with a nice 42-8 win.
POSTVILLE – Friday, September 2, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team traveled to Postville on Friday night and came away with a nice 42-8 win.
Jesup 15 20 7 0 42
Postville 0 0 0 8 8
Sophomore Ryan Treptow threw for 107 yards and 3 scores as the J-Hawks scored early and often, putting this game away by halftime.
Another sophomore, Preston Youngblut had a nice game on the ground for the J-Hawks, rushing for 140 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Senior Brevin Dahl caught 6 passes for 53 yards and two scores.
PASSING:
Ryan Treptow 9/14 107 3TDS
RUSHING:
Preston Youngblut 12/140 2TDS
Drew Munson 15/2
Ryan Treptow 7/7 1TD
Paxton McHone 1/-1
Tyce Larson 1/-2
RECEIVING:
Brevin Dahl 6/53 2TDS
Preston Youngblut 1/31
Tyce Larson 1/5
Nic Moore 1/18 1TD
Jesup moves to 1-1 on the year and will be at home on Friday night when they host Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0)
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
