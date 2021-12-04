JESUP – It may be State Tournament or bust for the Jesup J-Hawks boys team in 2021 as the expectations are extremely high for the this talented group.
Head Coach Joe Smeins is in his 7th year at the helm of the boys program. Smeins career mark is 83-56 and last season saw a 12-11 overall record that included a 7-9 conference schedule.
Several close defeats last season that could have gone either way, but this has fueled a team that brings back the majority of their team, including 2nd Team All-State and NICL conference MVP, Carson Lienau. The 6’5” senior averaged 18.4 points per game a year ago and added 9.7 rebounds per game.
Jack Miller, sophomore guard returns after an Honorable Mention All-Conference honor in his freshman year. Miller averaged 10.7 points per game, 3 assists per game, and made 61 3-pointers in 2020.
Senior point guard, Parker McHone comes back for his senior year, looking to be more of a scoring threat this year. In 2020 McHone averaged 9.9 points per game and 5 assists per game, while draining 36 3-pointers.
Another senior guard in Corbin Fuelling returns giving the J-Hawks a ton of depth at the guard position. Fuelling started several games as a sophomore and came off the bench last year, averaging 6.1 points per game. He made 23 3-pointers last season and will be a legitimate threat from the outside in 2021, along with McHone and Miller.
Carter Even is a 6’3” senior that played a role last year, appearing in 22 games, but will have an expanded role in 2021.
Newcomers to watch include junior guard Brevin Dahl. Dahl was a standout JV player last season and will help the J-Hawks off the bench. He is a really good defender.
Another newcomer to watch includes Brady Reyes, a senior guard, that shoots the ball really well and also had a nice JV season in 2020. Reyes appeared in 7 games as a junior.
The J-Hawks strengths will be in the experience, as they return 4 players who have started many games, along with a deep senior class of good athletes. Coach Smeins adds, “We have the ability to score the ball and they play well with each other.”
The scoring should not be an issue with this talented group, but Coach Smeins has emphasized the need for improvement on the defensive end of the court and being better at closing out the close games.
With the addition of Oelwein to the North Iowa Cedar League conference, the teams are now placed in 3 Divisions, the east, west, and central divisions. Jesup will play in the East Division with Sumner-Fredericksburg, Oelwein, Wapsie Valley and Union.
Schools will play teams in their pod in a round-robin, meaning home and away for eight division games. Division champions will be recognized, but not an overall conference champion. All schools are required to play 16 conference games, so they’ll need to pick up 8 additional games from the other two divisions.
Overall, the top teams to look for in the NICL include Aplington Parkesburg (Central Division), Dike New Hartford (Central Division), Grundy Center (West Division), Gladbrook Reinbeck (West Division) and Jesup (East Division).
Assistant coaches: Steve Schmit, Mike Johnson, Nick Donlea, Brock Sabers, and Rodney Ciesielski.