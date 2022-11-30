Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup boys basketball team photo 113022

JESUP – After a memorable 2021-2022 season where the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team made a State Tournament appearance, the 2022-2023 season is upon us and the J-Hawks will defend their NICL-East Conference title.

Defend they will, but without some serious firepower from a year ago. Gone is All-Stater Carson Lienau who set several school records in his 4 years. Also gone is Parker McHone, Carter Even, and Corbin Fuelling.

