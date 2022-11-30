JESUP – After a memorable 2021-2022 season where the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team made a State Tournament appearance, the 2022-2023 season is upon us and the J-Hawks will defend their NICL-East Conference title.
Defend they will, but without some serious firepower from a year ago. Gone is All-Stater Carson Lienau who set several school records in his 4 years. Also gone is Parker McHone, Carter Even, and Corbin Fuelling.
Head Coach Joe Smeins returns for his 8th season at the helm. Smeins has compiled a 102-62 record as a head coach.
With one starter returning this will be a wait and see for the J-Hawks faithful. Who will step in and who will step up.
What they do have returning is junior Jack Miller, coming off a very nice sophomore year where he averaged 14.9 points per game. Miller was 1st-team All-Conference in 2022. Miller has made 117 3-pointers in his career and will be one of the best players in the area this season.
Also back is Brevin Dahl. The senior guard was Honorable Mention All-Conference coming off the bench last season. Dahl averaged 3.8 points per game, but don’t let that fool ya; Dahl is a weapon and can score. Dahl will be a starter this season.
Now is the wait and see. Jesup played 6 guys most of last season – who I have mentioned above – so what will Coach Smeins and staff have to fill the open spots.
- Cale Schissel – Jr. Schissel is a high motor guy, good defender and has the ability to score.
- Ryan Treptow – So. Treptow was really good at the end of last season and will be a very steady player at the guard position.
- Landon Vogel – So. Vogel was also playing at a very high level at the end of last season and has the ability to score the ball.
- Jacob Yexley – Sr. Yexley is 6’5” with the ability to shoot the ball. Will be relied on to rebound.
- Ryan Durham – Sr. Durham has versatility to play many different spots.
Coach Smeins adds that his strengths will be Miller and Dahl, who played important roles in the state tournament run last season. Also says that the Junior Varsity team went 17-5 last season and all 5 of the JV starters will play huge roles for the J-Hawks this season.
“This is a very competitive, tough-minded group that practices well and wants to win,” says Smeins.
Obviously, the concerns for the J-Hawks this season will be lack of size, rebounding, and experience at the varsity level.
In the NICL-East, Wapsie Valley will be the favorite with 3 returning starters.
In the NICL-Central, Aplington-Parkersburg should be the favorite with Hudson as an up-and-coming team.
In the NICL-West, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center will be the favorite.
Assistant Coaches: Steve Schmit, Nick Donlea, Mike Johnson, Brock Sabers, and Rodney Ciesielski.