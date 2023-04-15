CONRAD – Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (Oakwood Golf Course): The Jesup boys and girls golf teams played in a boy/girl alternate shot format at the Comet Co-Ed Invite on Tuesday.
The brother-sister duo of Ethan Krall and Morgan Krall shot a 43 and finished runner-up. Hannah Bovy and Jack Miller carded a 45, good enough for 4th-place.
Other scores include Anika Acklin-Schaefer/Wyatt VanderWerff (52), Natalie Trumbauer/Cael Backes (56), Ella Maker/Gage Wymore (56), and Kaitlyn Schug/Rylan Bahe (58).
REINBECK – Thursday, April 13, 2023: Back to normal play for the Jesup boys and girls golf team as they traveled to Reinbeck for a triangular with Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Aplington-Parkersburg.
On the girls side, What a week for freshman Morgan Krall, as she continues to play well. Make these 3 medalists in a row as she fires a 48 to gain top honors. Hannah Bovy was 3rd with a 52.
The Jesup girls would win the team race: Jesup (214), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (256), Aplington-Parkersburg (266).
Other scores include Lacy Bjorheim (56), Natalie Trumbauer (58), Ella Maker (60), and Kaitlyn Schug (61).
The Jesup boys were also in a triangular and come away with a 2nd-place finish, losing by 1-stroke to Aplington-Parkersburg. Jesup shot a 174 while A.P. shot a 173. Gladbrook-Reinbeck came in with a 192.
Two straight wins for junior Ethan Krall as he was medalist, shooting a 39. Gage Wymore was runner-up with a 41.
Other scores include Jack Miller (45), Cael Backes (49), Rylan Bahe (50), and Wyatt VanderWerff (51).
The boys team will be home on Monday for a battle with South Hardin. On Tuesday the boys and girls will be back home for a meet with Oelwein.