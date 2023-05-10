PARKERSBURG – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys track team traveled to Parkersburg on Monday for the Boys Falcon Invitational.
Jesup would finish in 7th-place as a team in the 14-team field. Top finishers for the J-Hawks include freshman Kaden Lange who finished runner-up in the 400-meter dash. Also, junior Ayden Gonzalez was 2nd in the 800-meter run. Sophomore Nathan Pint finished in 2nd-place in the 3200-meter run.
BOYS RESULTS:{
100-METER DASH{
4. Ethan Larson FR 12.23
17. Aiden Gantz-Roger FR 12.97
200-METER DASH{
12. Parker Woodward SO 26.73
15. Cameron Davis SO 27.10
4X100 METER RELAY{
7. Jesup 47.10
400-METER DASH{
2. Kaden Lange FR 53.19
9. Ryan Treptow SO 55.43
800-METER RUN{
2. Ayden Gonzalez JR 2:07.00
9. Karsten Nuehring SO 2:17.30
1600-METER RUN{
5. Will Nesbit FR 5:13.99
14. Max Devore FR 5:52.04
110-METER HURDLES{
11. Nic Moore SO 20.01
16. David Sadler FR 21.92
400-METER HURDLES{
13. Lucas Stickfort SO 1:03.74
19. Camden Fuelling FR 1:09.02
3200-METER RUN{
2. Nathan Pint SO 10:41.31
LONG JUMP{
15. Cameron Davis SO 15-00.25
SHOT PUT{
28. Peyton Cameron FR 28-00.00
29. Reid Barko FR 26-09.00
DISCUS{
25. AJ Farrell SO 70-03.00
26. Derek Wyborney FR 69-07.00
The boys track team will compete in the State Qualifier in Monticello on Thursday.