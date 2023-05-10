PARKERSBURG – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys track team traveled to Parkersburg on Monday for the Boys Falcon Invitational.

Jesup would finish in 7th-place as a team in the 14-team field. Top finishers for the J-Hawks include freshman Kaden Lange who finished runner-up in the 400-meter dash. Also, junior Ayden Gonzalez was 2nd in the 800-meter run. Sophomore Nathan Pint finished in 2nd-place in the 3200-meter run.

BOYS RESULTS:{

100-METER DASH{

4. Ethan Larson FR 12.23

17. Aiden Gantz-Roger FR 12.97

200-METER DASH{

12. Parker Woodward SO 26.73

15. Cameron Davis SO 27.10

4X100 METER RELAY{

7. Jesup 47.10

400-METER DASH{

2. Kaden Lange FR 53.19

9. Ryan Treptow SO 55.43

800-METER RUN{

2. Ayden Gonzalez JR 2:07.00

9. Karsten Nuehring SO 2:17.30

1600-METER RUN{

5. Will Nesbit FR 5:13.99

14. Max Devore FR 5:52.04

110-METER HURDLES{

11. Nic Moore SO 20.01

16. David Sadler FR 21.92

400-METER HURDLES{

13. Lucas Stickfort SO 1:03.74

19. Camden Fuelling FR 1:09.02

3200-METER RUN{

2. Nathan Pint SO 10:41.31

LONG JUMP{

15. Cameron Davis SO 15-00.25

SHOT PUT{

28. Peyton Cameron FR 28-00.00

29. Reid Barko FR 26-09.00

DISCUS{

25. AJ Farrell SO 70-03.00

26. Derek Wyborney FR 69-07.00

The boys track team will compete in the State Qualifier in Monticello on Thursday.

