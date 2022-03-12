DES MOINES – It was a battle from the opening tip for the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team as they opened the first round of the State Tournament against a very good Rock Valley team.
The Rockets of Rock Valley were big, explosive, played fast, and had quick hands. Something the J-Hawks surely haven’t seen this year. Rock Valley’s pressure defense caused problems for Jesup offensively — to even move the ball around the perimeter was a task. They were ‘in your face’ defensively.
“Rock Valley is a tremendous team with many good players,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Their physicality and length were a huge part of the game.”
The J-Hawks did a good job for the most part defensively, but 15 offensive rebounds for the Rockets created second chance points that ultimately were the downfall.
The first half, the J-Hawks were outplayed on both ends of the floor and it basically took a full half of basketball to figure it out.
“In the first half we had too many turnovers which allowed them to get out and run in transition,” added Smeins, “To our guys’ credit we kept battling back and gave ourselves a chance in the 4th quarter.”
Starting the second half the J-Hawk boys came out with a little more intensity and played well. The game was a 13-point game at the half and Jesup pulled within 5 at one point and 7 to start the fourth quarter.
Jesup had their chances — with the ball and only down by 5 — but could not get over the hump and in desperation mode late in the game, the boys had to foul. Rock Valley would capitalize when they had to and turned a close game into a 14-point win for the Rockets, 75-61.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 13 12 20 16 61
Rock Valley 19 19 14 23 75
Senior Carson Lienau scored 18 to lead the J-Hawks. Senior Corbin Fuelling added 16, while sophomore Jack Miller dropped in 10. Lienau did what he could on the boards against a taller Rockets team, corralling 11 rebounds, while senior Carter Even had 6 rebounds.
Jesup says goodbye to several seniors: Carson Lienau, Corbin Fuelling Carter Even, Parker McHone, Nolan Evans, Brady Reyes, Cameron Troyer, Merak Sly, and Kamden Ochsner.
“Our senior leadership was so good this year and their hard work over the last few years was outstanding. Two years ago, after finishing up our 5-17 this group had a decision to make which way, they wanted the program to go. They bought into the changes we wanted to make and then pushed us even further. Carson Lienau is just a tremendous leader and great human being. The leadership he provided was incredible. Parker McHone, another great leader who flat out just wanted to win and he led us from the point guard position. Corbin Fuelling, as hard a worker we have ever had in our program. The countless hours he spent in the gym outside the season was off the charts. He wanted to be really good and wanted our team to get to state. After the game he was obviously disappointed we lost but the smile on his face remembering our season is something I will never forget. Carter Even, perhaps our most improved player the season. He played great basketball after Christmas. He was a HUGE reason we won 16 in a row, won the conference title, and made the state qualifier. His growth as a player and person is something I will never ever forget. We also had 7 seniors who didn’t get to play much but they were so good in practice, in games on the bench, and being great teammates. We don’t get this far unless they are selfless people. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men than I am right now. I am extremely grateful to coach these guys and be the leader of the Jesup Basketball Program.” — Joe Smeins