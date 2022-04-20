IOWA CITY – Head Coach Lisa Loecher sent a limited number of girls down to Iowa City for the Iowa City West’s Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival.
Amanda Treptow ran in the 800m and placed 4th
Katelyn Zelle ran in the 400m hurdles and placed 6th
Mallory Becker participated in the high jump finishing 4th
”The Iowa City meet has all classes running together,” said Coach Loecher, “It is really fun to see where our kids compete in that environment.”
The J-Hawks girls will be back at it on Friday night when they travel to Charles City.