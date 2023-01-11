Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DELHI – Saturday, January 7, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestlers traveled to Maquoketa Valley High School on Saturday to compete in the Farr Jebens Invitational.

Jesup crowned two champions on the day. 113-pound Ayden Bergman and 152 pounder Kile Bucknell were champions at their respective weights. Ethan Krall and Skyler Blad were runner-up finishers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos