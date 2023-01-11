DELHI – Saturday, January 7, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestlers traveled to Maquoketa Valley High School on Saturday to compete in the Farr Jebens Invitational.
Jesup crowned two champions on the day. 113-pound Ayden Bergman and 152 pounder Kile Bucknell were champions at their respective weights. Ethan Krall and Skyler Blad were runner-up finishers.
106 — Champ. Round 1 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Gavin Weitz (Anamosa) (Fall 2:30)
Semifinals — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Max Devore (Jesup) (Fall 3:05)
106 — 5th Place Match — Max Devore (Jesup) over Gavin Weitz (Anamosa) (Dec 2-0)
113 — Champ. Round 1 — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Evan Vanerstrom (Notre Dame, Bur) (Fall 1:18)
Semifinals — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Keith Anderson (MFL MarMac) (Fall 2:53)
113 — 1st Place Match — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Lane German (Starmont) (Dec 6-5)
120 — Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Brandon Buford (Midland) (Fall 3:55)
Semifinals — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Jake Schmidt (Beckman Catholic) (Fall 0:27)
120 — 1st Place Match — C.J. Davis (Notre Dame, Burlington) over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 10-2)
132 — Champ. Round 1 — Tyce Larson (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Cole Mincer (Notre Dame, Burlington) (Fall 3:24)
Semifinals — Holden Mathis (MFL MarMac) over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 3 — Sam Cook (East Buchanan) over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Dec 7-0)
132 — 5th Place Match — Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Cole Mincer (Notre Dame, Burl) (Dec 13-6)
138 — Champ. Round 1 — Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) over Brady Shekleton (Epworth, Western Dubuque) (Dec 8-7)
Semifinals — Bryce Radloff (MFL MarMac) over Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 3 — Colton Torres (East Buchanan) over Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) (Fall 5:07)
138 — 5th Place Match — Brady Shekleton (Epworth) over Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) (Fall 2:49)
145 — Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Blake Wilson (Notre Dame, Burlington) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Aiden Novoa (Center Point-Urbana) (Dec 16-9)
Cons. Round 3 — Karter Decker (MFL MarMac) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 1:20)
145 — 5th Place Match — Blake Wilson (Notre Dame, Burl) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 1:01)
152 — Champ. Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Wyatt Christiansen (Midland) (Fall 0:50)
Semifinals — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Miken Wheeler (Anamosa) (Dec 8-5)
152 — 1st Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Chase Fults (East Buchanan) (Dec 9-2)
160 — Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Jordan Buford (Midland) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 2 — Alex Hageman (Beckman Catholic) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (MD 15-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Cameron Graham (East Buchanan) (Fall 1:09)
160 -7th Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over David Theisen (Epworth, WD) (Fall 1:26)
170 — Champ. Round 1 — Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Derrick Lindsay (East Buchanan) over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 3:54)
Cons. Round 2 — Dayne Kohrs (MFL MarMac) over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 3:14)
Cons. Round 3 — Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) over Drew Staab (Anamosa) (Fall 1:06)
170 — 7th Place Match — Anthony Harrington (Midland) over Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 5:14)
182 — Champ. Round 1 — JD Sadler (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — JD Sadler (Jesup) over Dylan Schroth (Camanche) (Fall 3:16)
Semifinals — CJ Walrath (Notre Dame, Burlington) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:17)
Cons. Round 3 — Decklin McCool (Epworth, Western Dubuque) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 2:41)
182 — 5th Place Match — JD Sadler (Jesup) over Oliver Brown (Center Point-Urbana) (Fall 3:01)
195 — Champ. Round 1 — Drew Munson (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Garrett Kluesner (Epworth, WD) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Dec 12-5)
Cons. Round 2 — Drew Munson (Jesup) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 — Drew Munson (Jesup) over Nolan Lerch (MFL MarMac) (SV-1 7-5)
195 — 3rd Place Match — Garrett Kluesner (Epworth, WD) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 1:36)
220 — Champ. Round 1 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Ethan Middendorp (Camanche) (Fall 0:59)
Semifinals — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Taylor Herzmann (MFL MarMac) (Fall 2:41)
220 — 1st Place Match — Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 5:50)
On Tuesday Jesup was at Bellevue for a Quad with Bellevue, Maquoketa Valley, and North Fayette. Look for those results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Saturday the J-Hawks will compete in the Hudson Invitational.