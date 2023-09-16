OELWEIN – Tuesday, September 12, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team was riding a six-game winning streak going into a conference matchup with the Oelwein Huskies (12-8) on Tuesday night in Oelwein. In a matchup that could have gone either way the J-Hawks fall to the Huskies 3 games to 1.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 18 25 24 24 1
Oelw 25 20 26 26 3
NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE COME PRESS TIME
The J-Hawks move to 8-9 on the season and will be back in action today (Saturday) when they compete in an 8-team tournament in Springville.