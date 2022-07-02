The Jesup J-Hawks softball team goes into postseason play on a seven-game winning streak after taking care of NICL Conference foe, Denver on Tuesday night, then coming back on Wednesday and knocking off Don Bosco.
JESUP – Tuesday, June 28, 2022: A big 10-run first inning was all the J-Hawks needed against the Denver Cyclones (12-17) on Tuesday night, winning a game shortened 5-inning affair after lightening was sighted.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Denver 0 0 4 5 0 0 0 9
Jesup 10 3 0 0 1 0 0 14
The J-Hawks jumped all over Cyclone pitching early in this contest, scoring 10 runs in the first inning, then holding off a Cyclones comeback to win 14-9. Senior Alexis Larson was 3 for 4 and drove in 4 runs, while junior Rylynn Delagardelle was 3 for 3 and knocked in 2 runs. Senior Amanda Treptow added a triple and 3 RBI’s. Junior Caelor Wymore had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 0 for 3, RUN, BB, ROE, SB
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 1 for 2, 3RUNS, triple, 3RBI, 2BB
Alexis Larson, Sr-C 3 for 4, RUN, 4RBI,
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 3 for 3, RUN, 2RBI, BB
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 2 for 3, RUN, double, 3RBI, BB, SB
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, 2BB
Karlie Schutte, Fr-3B 1 for 3, RUN, BB
Laney Pilcher, 0 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, SB
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 2, RUN, BB
Harmony Shannon, Fr-CR RUN
Adrianna Boulden, So-PR RUN
GILBERTVILLE – Wednesday, June 29, 2022: Two runs in the J-Hawks half of the 7th inning put the finishing touch on a come-from-behind win for Jesup on Wednesday night.
After the Dons took a 5-3 lead, the J-Hawks scored a run in the 5th to cut into the lead, then won it with 2 more in the top of the seventh.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Don Bosco 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 5
Jesup 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 6
Sophomore Klair Kite was solid in the circle for the J-Hawks, going 7 strong innings, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5, walking zero.
Freshman Karlie Schutte had 2 hits and juniors Rylynn Delagardelle and Caelor Wymore drove in 2 runs apiece.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 1 for 4, RUN, triple
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 1 for 3, 2RUNS, HBP, SB
Alexis Larson, Sr-C 1 for 4, RUN, double, RBI ROE
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 1 for 4, RUN, 2RBI, ROE
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 1 for 3, double, 2RBI, BB, ROE
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 0 for 3, RBI, SF
Karlie Schutte, Fr-3B. 2 for 3
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 0 for 3
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 0 for 3
Sara Mead, 08-PR RUN
The J-Hawks move to 19-11 on the year and will open postseason play next Wednesday at Dike-New Hartford (19-7).
