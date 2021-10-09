DIKE — The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Dike-New Hartford High School on Tuesday night for the first rounds of the NICL Conference tournament.
Coming into the tournament, Jesup was riding a 6-match winning streak and continued to play well, winning the first set against a very good No. 11-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-9) team in the first round of action.
The J-Hawks showed they belong with the best teams in the conference, taking the first set 25-20. But the Jesup squad would drop the next set, 25-18, taking the match to a final 3rd set. The J-Hawks would lose a closely contested race to 15, losing 15-13, that could have gone either way.
1 2 3 T
Glad-Reinbeck 20 25 15 2
Jesup 25 18 13 1
With the loss, the J-Hawks dropped into the consolation bracket and drew the East Marshall Mustangs (8-16). Jesup would continue to play great volleyball and dominate the Mustangs, 25-14, 25-11.
PARKERSBURG — NICL Conference Tournament — October 7, 2021:
Jesup would travel to Aplington-Parkersburg High School on Thursday for another Conference Tournament matchup.
Jesup would draw the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (17-9) and fall in straight sets 2-0.
1 2 3 T
Jesup 17 16 0 0
A-P 25 25 0 2
Jesup moves to 19-12 on the year and will have another shot at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, when the Rebels come to town on Tuesday, October 12 (Dig Pink Night).