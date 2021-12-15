JESUP – The NICL Conference is stacked with talented and ranked boys basketball teams this season and right at the top of the rankings is No. 1-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0).
Jesup hosted the Falcons on Friday night and battled, trailing only by 5 points at the half, but the second half was all Aplington-Parkersburg as they would win this going away, 86-60.
“AP is a very good basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I thought we competed hard in the first half to keep ourselves in the game even through foul trouble.”
It was 39-34 at the half, but Aplington-Parkersburg went on a 29-11 run in the 3rd quarter to break the game wide open.
“Credit A-P in the second half for playing very well and us not executing like we needed to,” added Coach Smeins.
Jesup sophomore Jack Miller returns after missing the first 3 games with an injury. Carter Even had a good game with 8 rebounds and Coach Smeins added that Brady Reyes and Brevin Dahl hit a couple of big shots in the first half to keep the J-Hawks in it.
PTS RBD AST STL
Jack Miller 4 2 2 1
Parker McHone 11 3 2 0
Carter Even 5 8 0 1
Carson Lienau 16 7 1 0
Corbin Fuelling 11 1 0 1
Brevin Dahl 3 1 2 0
Brady Reyes 6 4 0 0
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 0 1 1 0
Cameron Troyer 1 1 0 0
Kamden Ochsner 3 0 0 0
“Hopefully we can develop some more chemistry over the next few days to get ready for Gladbrook Reinbeck and Union,” said Smeins.
1 2 3 4 T
A-P 19 20 29 18 86
Jesup 15 19 11 15 60
Jesup traveled to Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0) on Tuesday and will be at Union (4-0) on Friday. Look for game analysis and stats in Saturday’s paper.