JESUP – Wednesday, June 28, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team is getting ready for postseason play on Saturday and played out their final regular season game against the Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Don Bosco Dons (25-5) on Wednesday night.
Although the game means nothing in the realm of things because the J-Hawks already know who they are playing on Saturday in the first round of districts; to these two teams it means something whenever they meet.
On this day it was all Dons in a 6-1 win. The game was close throughout the first four innings with the Dons leading only 1-0, but they added 4 more in the 5th-inning to distance themselves and finish it out.
Senior Ryan Durham was on the mound for Jesup in his first start of the season. Durham pitched well for the first 4 innings, but free passes gave the Dons plenty of opportunities and they took advantage of it. Durham gave up just 4 hits in 5 innings of work and struck out 3, but he walked 3 and hit 2. Junior Kile Bucknell came on in relief and pitched well, going 2 innings, and allowing 1 run (zero earned) on no hits, striking out 3 and walking 2.
Juniors Cale Schissel and Jack Miller went 1 for 3, while sophomores Ryan Treptow and Nic Moore got a hit. Durham got the other hit for the J-Hawks.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 0-3 ROE SB, Cale Schissel 1-3 BB, Jack Miller 1-3, Kile Bucknell 0-3, Ryan Treptow 1-3, Ryan Durham 1-2, Tyce Larson 0-3, Parker Masteller 0-2 BB, Nic Moore 1-3, Landon Vogel 0-0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
DB 0 0 1 0 4 1 0 6
Jesup 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Jesup finishes the regular season with a 14-10 record and will travel to Hudson today (Saturday) for a 1st-round 2A-District 4 matchup with Monticello (13-10).