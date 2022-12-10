Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

SUMNER – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team got off to a nice start against the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (3-1) on Tuesday night, but a rough second quarter turned out to be the demise of the J-Hawks.

Senior Laney Pilcher had 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the J-Hawks fall to the Cougars by the score of 55-47.

Tags

Trending Food Videos