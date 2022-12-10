SUMNER – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team got off to a nice start against the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (3-1) on Tuesday night, but a rough second quarter turned out to be the demise of the J-Hawks.
Senior Laney Pilcher had 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the J-Hawks fall to the Cougars by the score of 55-47.
Jesup led after the first quarter 18-17 but was outscored by 8 points in the second period and trailed at the half 30-23.
“We got off to a good start in the first quarter. We were able to get a couple easy baskets in the first (quarter) and play at a pace we like,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad.
“The second quarter was a tough one for us,” added Coach Conrad, “We got a lot of good looks for the most part, we just weren’t able to knock down the good looks we got.”
The J-Hawks had their hands full with Cougars post player Isabelle Elliott, who ended up with 19 points.
“We didn’t do as good a job on their big girl (Elliott) in the 1st quarter as we would have liked, and she had a lot of success early, said Coach Conrad, “I was happy with how we improved on defending her after that though. Girls did a pretty good job on a girl who is tough to defend.”
Coach Conrad added that they wanted to make some of the other Cougar players be decision makers and force them to make some shots. “Unfortunately for us, they made a few shots we were willing to give up,” said Conrad.
Jesup trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter and tried to make a game of it and had opportunities to cut the lead to one possession – just couldn’t get the shots to fall.
“I am happy overall with how we are competing,” concluded Coach Conrad, “For the most part we are a young group, and we just need to find a little more consistency. I have no doubts that it will come as we continue to gather more game experience though. This group is only going to get better from here.”
Sumner-Fred 17 13 14 11 55
The J-Hawk girls move to 1-2 on the year and were home against Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0) on Friday night. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the girls will be home against Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-3).