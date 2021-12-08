JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Denver Cyclones were in town on Friday night to face the No. 10-ranked Jesup J-Hawks in a NICL conference cross-division tilt.
This got away from the J-Hawks when Denver came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter to take an early 15 point lead. By halftime the score was 31-9.
“We got off to a slow start. We couldn’t get anything to fall in the first half,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “I thought we got decent looks, but didn’t make some of them we needed to.”
Jesup was better in the second half, but on this night, Denver was too much for the J-Hawks winning by the score of 60-30.
The J-Hawks were ice cold shooting, going 13 of 48 from the field and 3 of 16 from beyond the arc.
“Not making shots, led to us not being able to pressure the ball as much as we like,” added Conrad, “Credit to them — they weren’t shooting the ball well coming in, but they made some tough shots from outside early, when I thought we had good defense. That led to opening some more inside opportunities for them.”
Junior Laney Pilcher had a nice game, scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Amanda Treptow had 7 points and 3 assists, while Natalie O’Connor scored 3 points to go with her 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Jacie Lange made one 3-pointer and had 2 rebounds. Freshman Peyton Bose scored 4 points.
“I was very pleased with the team that showed up in the second half,” concluded Conrad, “They continued to play hard and didn’t make things easy on Denver. Denver’s length, along with the way they can shoot it, makes them a really good team. We will be better because we played that team.”
1 2 3 4 T
Denver 20 11 13 16 60
Jesup 5 4 8 13 30
Jesup moves to 2-1 on the season and was home on Tuesday night to face the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (3-1). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.