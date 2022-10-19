DUBUQUE – Friday, October 14, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks seen their season come to an end last Friday night as they finished out their district schedule with an away game at Loras College against Wahlert Catholic (6-2).
The Golden Eagles came away with a 71-6 win over the J-Hawks.
Senior Brevin Dahl scored the lone touchdown for the J-Hawks on a 71-yard touchdown scamper.
Jesup finishes 1-7 on the year.
Passing – Brevin Dahl 3/9 25yds, Ryan Treptow 9/11 97yds
Rushing – Preston Youngblut 14/29, Brevin Dahl 10/75 TD, Tyce Larson 1/3, Ryan Treptow 5/4
Receiving – Paxton McHone 1/16, Preston Youngblut 3/13, Brevin Dahl 3/18, Braydon VanBrocklin 2/20, Tyce Larson 2/44, William Schutte 1/11
Defense/Tackles – Youngblut 1, Dahl 2, VanBrocklin 1.5, Larson 1, Schutte 2.5, Drew Munson 1.5, Ethan Crow .5, Evan Sebetka 1, Dawson Bell 3, Skyler Blad 2.5, Raylan Bahe 2.5