DUBUQUE – Friday, October 14, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks seen their season come to an end last Friday night as they finished out their district schedule with an away game at Loras College against Wahlert Catholic (6-2).

The Golden Eagles came away with a 71-6 win over the J-Hawks.

