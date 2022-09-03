LAPORTE CITY – Tuesday, August 30, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team drops to 4-5 on the season with a 3-0 loss to Class 3A, No. 13-ranked Union Community on Tuesday night.
Set 1, the J-Hawks fall 12-25, and in set 2 Jesup would drop a 16-25 game. The girls progressively got better throughout the night but fall in the final set by the score of 17-25. Union in now 8-0 on the season.
Senior Laney Pilcher had 15 Assist and Junior Adrianna Boulden led the J-Hawks with 4 Kills.
Defensively, Pilcher and senior Caelor Wymore, each had 6 Digs and junior Journey Even had an Ace.
The J-Hawks will be home on Tuesday night where they welcome NICL foe Oelwein (4-5).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.