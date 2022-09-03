Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LAPORTE CITY – Tuesday, August 30, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team drops to 4-5 on the season with a 3-0 loss to Class 3A, No. 13-ranked Union Community on Tuesday night.

Set 1, the J-Hawks fall 12-25, and in set 2 Jesup would drop a 16-25 game. The girls progressively got better throughout the night but fall in the final set by the score of 17-25. Union in now 8-0 on the season.

