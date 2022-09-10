JESUP – Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The J-Hawks volleyball team has fallen on hard times of late with their 4th loss in a row. Oelwein (9-7) was in town on Tuesday night and the Huskies handed the J-Hawks a 3-1 defeat.
These were two evenly matched teams, and three of the four sets could have gone either way. In set #1, the Huskies squeaked out a 26-24 win, then came back with a 25-18 win to take a 2-0 lead.
The J-Hawks wouldn’t lie down and battled back to win the 3rd set by the score of 25-23. But it was all Huskies in the 4th and final set, winning 25-12.
“Last night was a match of ups and downs for us,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “consistency is something we are continually working on. We talked a lot in our huddles about how we need to control our side of the court and force the other side to make the mistakes, and we would do that right after the huddle, but only for a short time last night. Oelwein definitely capitalized on our errors last night.”
The J-Hawks volleyball team drops to 4-6 on the year and will be home on today for the Jesup Tournament. First match is set for 8am against South Winneshiek (0-6). Next Thursday the girls will be at Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Wapsie Valley (15-2).
