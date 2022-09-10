Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The J-Hawks volleyball team has fallen on hard times of late with their 4th loss in a row. Oelwein (9-7) was in town on Tuesday night and the Huskies handed the J-Hawks a 3-1 defeat.

These were two evenly matched teams, and three of the four sets could have gone either way. In set #1, the Huskies squeaked out a 26-24 win, then came back with a 25-18 win to take a 2-0 lead.

