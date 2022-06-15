JESUP – Friday, June 10, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team has hit hard times as of late, losing the last 3 to NICL Conference opponents.
On Friday the Columbus Catholic Sailors were in town for one game and would pin a 10-2 loss on the J-Hawks.
Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert was on the mound for the J-Hawks and would go 4 innings giving up 3 earned runs on just 2 hits but plunked 4 batters.
Jesup pitching would hit 6 batters and walk 8 more. Not a good recipe for winning games.
At the plate, senior Carson Lienau went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, scoring a run. Junior Brevin Dahl was 2 for 4 and scored a run. Clark-Hurlbert was also 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-LF 2 for 4, run
Jack Miller, So-SS 1 for 4
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 1 for 4
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 2 for 4, RBI
Cale Schissel, So-2B 0 for 2, 2BB
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 3 for 4, run, 2doubles
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 0 for 3
Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 2, RBI, SF
Tyce Larson, 08-DH 0 for 2, HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Columbus 0 0 3 0 1 0 6 10
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
LA PORTE CITY – Monday, June 13, 2022: The J-Hawks took a 3-game losing streak into their NICL Conference double-header on Monday night and snapped the streak with a sweep of the Union Knights (6-14).
In game 1, the J-Hawks win 4-1 behind the stellar performance of senior pitcher Nate Cagley, who goes 7 strong innings, giving up just 1 unearned run on 3 hits, striking out 6.
Sophomore shortstop Jack Miller was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI while sophomore Kile Bucknell was also 2 for 3. Eighth-grader Tyce Larson knocked in in a run with a single.
Brevin Dahl-RF 0 for 3, run, BB, SB
Nate Cagley-P 1 for 4, run
Jack Miller-SS 2 for 3, double, 2RBI
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 0 for 2, run, RBI, SF, BB, SB
Carson Lienau-1B 1 for 3
Parker McHone-CF 1 for 3, double
Cale Schissel-3B 1 for 3
Kile Bucknell-C 2 for 3
Tyce Larson-DH 1 for 3, RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 4
Union 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Game 2 was more of the same as sophomore pitcher Jack Miller scatters 4 hits over 6.2 innings of work, striking out 10 batters and giving up just 1 unearned run.
Junior right fielder Brevin Dahl was 3 for 5 and knocked in a run while Kile Bucknell continued his good day with 2 more hits. Miller had a double and 2 RBI and seniors Carson Lienau, Nate Cagley, and Brody Clark-Hurlbert each had an RBI.
Brevin Dahl-RF 3 for 5, run, RBI
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 1 for 3, double, RBI, 2BB, SB
Nate Cagley-3B 0 for 3, RBI, SF, ROE
Ryan Treptow-PR Run
Jack Miller-P 1 for 3, double, 2RBI, BB
Carson Lienau-1B 1 for 4, RBI
Cale Shissel-2B 1 for 3, BB
Parker McHone-CF 0 for 3, run, HBP
Kile Bucknell-C 2 for 3, run, BB
Tyce Larson-DH 0 for 2, run, BB
The J-Hawks move to 8-5 on the year and will host MFL Mar-Mac (7-7) on Wednesday night for one game. On Friday the boys will travel to Hudson (2-10).
