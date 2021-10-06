WEST UNION – The Jesup J-Hawk football team dropped to 2-4 on the season with a 35-0 loss at North Fayette Valley (5-1).
“Our guys showed a lot of fight in the game against NFV,” said Head Coach Tim Sauer. “As you can see, we still got some work to do.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0
NFV 14 7 7 7 35
“I got two buttons I never push,” explained Coach Sauer, “the snooze and the panic button. We’re going to keep getting after it and working to progress our players so we can continue to improve the program.”
Senior Parker McHone was 3 of 13 passing, throwing for 23 yards.
On the ground, the J-Hawks ran for 173 total yards. Senior Noah Sheridan led the way for the J-Hawks, rushing for 124 yards on 27 carries. He also had 1 catch for 4 yards. McHone added 49 yards on 12 carries while senior Corbin Fuelling had 1 carry for no yards.
Junior Brevin Dahl and senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert had a catch each for 4 yards and 15 yards, respectively.
Defensively, senior Nate Cagley had a fumble recovery.
Jesup will be home on Friday night, hosting Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Waukon Indians (5-1).