JESUP – Friday, September 30, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team started strong last Friday night as they hosted the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (4-2) but faded in the second and third quarter resulting in a 70-21 loss.

It was a great night for sophomore quarterback Ryan Treptow, as he threw the ball 42 times on the night, connecting on 25 of those for 342 yards, but the J-Hawks could not get the running game going and after falling behind had to dump the running game and throw the ball.

