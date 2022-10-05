JESUP – Friday, September 30, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team started strong last Friday night as they hosted the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (4-2) but faded in the second and third quarter resulting in a 70-21 loss.
It was a great night for sophomore quarterback Ryan Treptow, as he threw the ball 42 times on the night, connecting on 25 of those for 342 yards, but the J-Hawks could not get the running game going and after falling behind had to dump the running game and throw the ball.
Treptow threw 3 touchdown passes, all 3 to senior Brevin Dahl, who collected 15 catches for 221 yards. Freshman Tyce Larson also had a good game receiving, corralling 6 balls for 90 yards.
Junior Dawson Bell led the J-Hawks defense with 9.5 tackles; 7 of which were solo.
It was the TigerHawks running attack that was the downfall for the J-Hawks, as North Fayette Valley racked up 413 yards on the ground and 7 rushing touchdowns.
Jesup falls to 1-5 on the season and will travel to Waukon (3-3) on Friday night.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.