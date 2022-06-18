JESUP – Tuesday, June 14, 2022: A big second inning turned out to be the downfall for the J-Hawks softball team on Tuesday night. Walks and errors kept the big inning going for the South Hardin Tigers as they would plate 5 runs in the second inning and that is all they would need beating the J-Hawks 6-3.
Eighth-grader Daley Donlea was in the circle for the J-Hawks and scattered only 3 hits over 2 1/3 innings, surrendering 5 runs (3 earned). Donlea had great velocity but struggled with control, walking 7 and hitting 2 batters.
The J-Hawks offense had 9 hits including senior shortstop Jacie Lange who went 2 for 4, while senior backstop Alexis Larson had 2 hits and an RBI. Another senior, center fielder Hailey Nie went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS. 2 for 4
Alexis Larson, Sr-C 2 for 4, RUN, RBI, ROE
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr 0 for 4
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 1 for 3, RBI, ROE
Laney Pilcher, Sr-RF 0 for 3
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 1 for 3, RUN
Sara Mead, 08-DH 0 for 3
Daley Donlea, 08-P 0 for 0, SAC
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 2 for 3, RUN, RBI, SB
Hayden Kresser, 08-PH 0 for 1
Morgan Krall, 08-P 0 for 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3
South Hardin 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 6
