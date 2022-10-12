Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup football Treptow/Youngblut 101222

Sophomores Ryan Treptow (14) and Preston Youngblut (4) in action earlier this year

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WAUKON – Friday, October 7, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team headed north to perennial powerhouse Waukon on Friday night and left with a 50-8 loss to the Indians.

Waukon, who lost in the semifinals last year and was 2A Champions in 2020, had over 500 yards of total offense in this 2A, District 4 matchup.

