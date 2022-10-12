WAUKON – Friday, October 7, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team headed north to perennial powerhouse Waukon on Friday night and left with a 50-8 loss to the Indians.
Waukon, who lost in the semifinals last year and was 2A Champions in 2020, had over 500 yards of total offense in this 2A, District 4 matchup.
The young J-Hawks were no match for the senior laden Indians who put up 35 points by halftime. J-Hawks sophomore quarterback Ryan Treptow continues to improve and had another good game throwing for 193 yards on 15 of 27 throwing and a touchdown.
Senior Brevin Dahl is amid a terrific season stat wise. Dahl had 9 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Dahl has 57 catches for 623 yards and 7 touchdowns so far this season.
Rushing – Preston Youngblut 21/64, Brevin Dahl 3/-3, Dominic Delagardelle 1/-15, Ryan Treptow 9/-41
Passing – Ryan Treptow 15-27-1-1/193
Receiving – Preston Youngblut 2/-3, Brevin Dahl 9/144, Braydon VanBrocklin 1/0, Tyce Larson 3/52
Tackles – Paxten McHone .5, Treven Delagardelle 1, Preston Youngblut 1, Brevin Dahl 1.5, Braydon VanBrocklin 1, Tyce Larson 1, Christian Beau .5, Ethan Krall 1, William Schutte 3, Drew Munson 1, Wyatt Renner 1, Ethan Crow 1.5, Dawson Bell 2.5, Skyler Blad .5, Brennan Ochsner 1.
Fumble Rec – Brennan Ochsner 1
Kick Returns – Brevin Dahl – 4/52
Jesup (1-6) will finish out their schedule this week with a game at Loras College against Wahlert Catholic
