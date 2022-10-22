HUDSON – Wednesday, October 19, 2022: The J-Hawks volleyball team was on the road for their first round of regionals on Wednesday night, traveling to NICL foe Hudson.
Jesup’s season comes to an end with a 3-0 loss to the Pirates, but every set was back-and-forth and could have gone the J-Hawks way, but just didn’t turn out the way they wanted.
“Last night was a tough loss, as no coach or player wants the season to come to an end so quickly,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “but the athletes really battled last night.”
The first set went extras as the J-Hawks would fall 26-24. In the second set Jesup would drop a 25-19 decision. And battled but came up short in the 3rd and final set by the score of 25-20.
“I appreciate the effort that the athletes made in the game, it was nothing at all to hang our heads about,” added Coach Bass, “It was a season of ups and downs, but by the last quarter of the season we were really figuring it out and working much better as a team.”
Jesup says goodbye to four seniors including Olivia Baldwin, Laney Picher, Kylie Winter, and Caelor Wymore.
“Our seniors were leaders for us this year and have put their heart and soul into this program for 4 years and I couldn’t have asked much more from them than that,” said Coach Bass, “They were a great group and thinking back to them as freshmen and all that they have accomplished in the last four years just amazes me.”
Laney Pilcher reached the 1000 career Assists milestone and Caelor Wymore reached the 1000 career Digs milestones. Wymore is now the all-time school record holder for career Digs with 1,146.
“I appreciate every single one of them for their effort in leading this team this season,” concluded Coach Bass.
Laney Pilcher had 25 assists, 16 digs, and 3 kills. Isabel Weber with 8 kills.