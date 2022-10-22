Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HUDSON – Wednesday, October 19, 2022: The J-Hawks volleyball team was on the road for their first round of regionals on Wednesday night, traveling to NICL foe Hudson.

Jesup’s season comes to an end with a 3-0 loss to the Pirates, but every set was back-and-forth and could have gone the J-Hawks way, but just didn’t turn out the way they wanted.

