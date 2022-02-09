FAIRBANK – The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team traveled down the road to Wapsie Valley high school on Friday night for a NICL East battle. And what deemed to be a battle was nothing but, because the J-Hawks jumped all over the Warriors from the tip and cruised to a 49-32 win.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 14 14 7 14 49
Wapsie Valley 1 6 14 11 32
“The start was the difference,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We have gotten off to good starts most of the year, there have just been a few that didn’t go that way.”
One of those slow starts was against the Warrior last time they played, back on January 27th when both teams scored a ton of points and Jesup squeaked out a 74-68 win.
“We were locked in on the defensive end in the first half,” added Conrad, “A 19-1 start set the tone for the rest of the night. We did a much better job of rebounding and taking specific things away.”
Rebounding was a nemesis last time these two teams played with Wapsie Valley out-rebounding the J-Hawks 39-26.
“They are very good at rebounding the ball and it was an emphasis leading up to our matchup,” said Conrad, “A few changes in defensive assignments put our girls in a better position to be successful on that end as well. Great way to cap off the conference year.”
Senior Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks with 19 points, while sophomore Adrianna Boulden and junior Laney Pilcher each had 10 points. Freshman Olivia Nesbit with a nice game scoring 6 points and bringing down 8 rebounds.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Laney Pilcher (jr) 10 5 5 4 0
Alexis Larson (sr) 2 3 1 0 0
Amanda Treptow (sr 19 7 2 7 0
Jacie Lange (sr) 0 5 1 2 0
Adrianna Boulden (so) 10 4 1 1 0
Peyton Youngblut (fr) 0 0 0 0 0
Sage Behn (fr) 0 0 0 0 0
Peyton Bose (fr) 2 2 0 0 0
Olivia Nesbit (fr) 6 8 0 0 1
Katie Clark (so) 0 0 0 0 0
Sienna Youngblut (fr) 0 0 0 0 0
Karlie Schutte (fr) 0 0 0 0 0
WATERLOO – vs. Columbus Catholic (8-12): Monday, February 7, 2022
The Jesup J-Hawks girls traveled over to Columbus Catholic (8-13) on Monday night for their season finale and came away with a 69-41 win, raising their overall record to 18-3 on the year.
The girls will start postseason play on February 15th, hosting the winner of Hudson and Columbus Catholic. The J-Hawks look to be on a crash course with Grundy Center (19-2) to meet in the Regional Finals. The J-Hawks beat them back on January 4th, 53-42.