Jesup football Brevin Dahl

Senior Brevin Dahl with one of his 13 receptions against Hudson on August 26

 Photo by Darla Michael

JESUP – Friday, August 26, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team opened the 2022 season at home on Friday night and the Hudson Pirates (1-0) would shut out the J-Hawks 37-0.

The J-Hawks are young and inexperienced, and two sophomores would lead the way in rushing and passing. Sophomore Ryan Treptow with a nice game, throwing for 103 yards on 15 of 31 pass attempts. Another sophomore, Preston Youngblut toted the ball 10 times for 24 yards.

