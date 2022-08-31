JESUP – Friday, August 26, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks football team opened the 2022 season at home on Friday night and the Hudson Pirates (1-0) would shut out the J-Hawks 37-0.
The J-Hawks are young and inexperienced, and two sophomores would lead the way in rushing and passing. Sophomore Ryan Treptow with a nice game, throwing for 103 yards on 15 of 31 pass attempts. Another sophomore, Preston Youngblut toted the ball 10 times for 24 yards.
The Pirates racked up 322 yards on the ground and added another171 through the air, as the J-Hawks had trouble moving the ball and gained only 118 yards of total offense.
Senior Brevin Dahl was outstanding in the loss, corralling 13 catches for 86 yards.
Freshman Drew Munson had 1 carry for 1 yard while junior William Schutte caught 2 passes for 17 yards.
The J-Hawks fall to 0-1 on the season and will travel to Postville (0-1) on Friday night.
