OELWEIN – Jesup boys basketball got back in the winner’s column on Friday night when they traveled to Oelwein to face the Huskies (1-9).
The J-Hawks used tenacious defense, creating 18 steals en route to a 75-35 win. One of those steals came from senior standout Carson Lienau, who took it the length of the court for a break-away dunk. According to some sources, this was the first dunk by a Jesup player in a game since the early 2000’s.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 27 21 17 10 75
Oelwein 11 9 9 6 35
Senior Corbin Fuelling hit five 3-pointers and tallied a game high 23 points as the J-Hawks move to 4-5 on the season.
“We liked the defensive intensity we came out with which led to transition offense for us,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins.
Coach Smeins also acknowledged the play of Brady Reyes who gave the J-Hawks good play off the bench with 7 points. “It was also good to get some of our bench into the game,” added Smeins.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller 6 4 2 5 1
P. McHone 8 3 4 2 0
C. Even 6 3 0 1 0
C. Lienau 17 10 2 3 0
C. Fuelling 23 5 1 4 0
N. Evans 0 2 0 0 0
B. Dahl 4 5 0 1 0
B. Reyes 7 1 0 1 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 2 2 0 0 0
L. Vogel 2 0 0 0 0
C. Schissel 0 0 0 0 0
R. Treptow 0 0 1 1 0
J. Yexley 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ochsner 0 2 0 0 0
The J-Hawks were home on Tuesday night, hosting the Hudson Pirates (2-8). Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys are back home on Friday night against Wapsie Valley (7-3).