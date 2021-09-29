LA PORTE CITY – The Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Union Community High School last Friday night for a 2A district game. Union would dominate this game and win, 40-0.
Senior Parker McHone was 10 of 18 passing for 106 yards.
Senior Noah Sheridan had 11 carries for 48 yards, while McHone added 21 yards on 13 carries. Senior Corbin Fuelling had one rush for 5 yards.
Fuelling also led the J-Hawks with 4 receptions for 52 yards. Junior Brevin Dahl added 3 receptions for 15 yards, and senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert hauled in 3 catches for 38 yards.
1 2 3 4 T
Union 6 20 14 0 40
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup will travel to North Fayette Valley (4-1) on Friday night.