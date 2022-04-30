Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup track Clare Wright 043022

Jesup’s Clare Wright in action at Dike New Hartford

 Photo courtesy Jennifer Becker

DIKE – The J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Lady Simons Relays in Dike on Tuesday night and came away with a 3rd-place finish in the 13-team event.

Senior Amanda Treptow continues to have a good year in the 800-meter Run. She was champion once again with a time of 2:28.37. The 4x400 Meter Relay Team also finished in first place with a time of 4:19.73.

100M DASH:

10. Hailey Davis, SR 14.50

15. Kendall Earles, FR 15.61

400M DASH:

6. Amaya Trebon-Boyd, FR 1:08.91

800M RUN:

1. Amanda Treptow, SR 2:28.37

2. Clare Wright, SO 2:31.48

1500M RUN:

2. Amanda Treptow, SR 5:16.30

100M HURDLES:

5. Peyton Bose, FR 18.37

13. Sierra Siems, SR 20.22

400M HURDLES:

2. Katelyn Zelle, FR 1:09.92

3000M RUN:

8. Olivia Nesbit, FR 13:41.38

LONG JUMP:

3. Sierra Siems, SR 14-11.00

5. Leah Becker, SR 14-10.00

HIGH JUMP:

2. Mallory Becker, SR 5-00.00

SHOT PUT:

6. Grace Dykes, SR 31-06.00

11. Bobbi Thomas, SR 25-06.00

17. Ireland Truex, FR 22-08.50

DISCUS:

2. Grace Dykes, SR 95-11.00

12. Bobbi Thomas, SR 73-05

4X100M RELAY:

6. JESUP 55.88

4X200M RELAY:

5. JESUP 1:55.67

4X400M RELAY:

1. JESUP 4:19.73

4X800M RELAY:

3. JESUP 10:47.02

800 MEDLEY RELAY:

5. JESUP 2:03.26

1600M MEDLEY RELAY

2. JESUP 4:30.94

4X100M SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY

4. JESUP 1:15.09

