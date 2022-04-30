DIKE – The J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Lady Simons Relays in Dike on Tuesday night and came away with a 3rd-place finish in the 13-team event.
Senior Amanda Treptow continues to have a good year in the 800-meter Run. She was champion once again with a time of 2:28.37. The 4x400 Meter Relay Team also finished in first place with a time of 4:19.73.
100M DASH:
10. Hailey Davis, SR 14.50
15. Kendall Earles, FR 15.61
400M DASH:
6. Amaya Trebon-Boyd, FR 1:08.91
800M RUN:
1. Amanda Treptow, SR 2:28.37
2. Clare Wright, SO 2:31.48
1500M RUN:
2. Amanda Treptow, SR 5:16.30
100M HURDLES:
5. Peyton Bose, FR 18.37
13. Sierra Siems, SR 20.22
400M HURDLES:
2. Katelyn Zelle, FR 1:09.92
3000M RUN:
8. Olivia Nesbit, FR 13:41.38
LONG JUMP:
3. Sierra Siems, SR 14-11.00
5. Leah Becker, SR 14-10.00
HIGH JUMP:
2. Mallory Becker, SR 5-00.00
SHOT PUT:
6. Grace Dykes, SR 31-06.00
11. Bobbi Thomas, SR 25-06.00
17. Ireland Truex, FR 22-08.50
DISCUS:
2. Grace Dykes, SR 95-11.00
12. Bobbi Thomas, SR 73-05
4X100M RELAY:
6. JESUP 55.88
4X200M RELAY:
5. JESUP 1:55.67
4X400M RELAY:
1. JESUP 4:19.73
4X800M RELAY:
3. JESUP 10:47.02
800 MEDLEY RELAY:
5. JESUP 2:03.26
1600M MEDLEY RELAY
2. JESUP 4:30.94
4X100M SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
4. JESUP 1:15.09
