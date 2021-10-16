JESUP – Maybe revenge is too harsh a word, but the Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team was fresh off of a NICL Conference tournament first-round loss to the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels just over a week ago. In that match, these teams had three really close sets, and it could have gone either way.
Fast-forward a week, and Jesup hosted the Rebels on Tuesday night for a Cancer Awareness match. Just like the match before, Jesup would jump out to a one-set lead, winning the first set by the score of 25-16. This time, the J-Hawks kept their foot on the gas and dominated the second set by the score of 25-13.
“In our match against them (G-R) at Dike, we made a lot of unforced errors, and we worked on fixing that up for this week and it seemed to go in our favor,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “but it was a fun match. All of the games were close, and it was a battle for every point.”
Gladbrook-Reinbeck would come back in set 3, winning a very closely contested battle, 27-25. In the fourth set, these teams played evenly all the way to the wire, but Jesup would pull it out, 26-24, and take the match. I guess revenge is best served…with a volleyball.
Junior Caelor Wymore led the team with 21 digs and is now the Jesup J-Hawk all-time career dig leader with 900, passing the record set by Riley Mihm in 2019 of 885.
Junior Laney Pilcher had 55 assists in the match, which is a career high in a single match for her. Senior Bobbi Thomas led the team with 31 kills, also a career high in a single match. Sophomore Isabel Weber led the team with 4 aces. Sophomore Journey Even made her varsity full game debut and tallied 12 digs, which was the second highest for the night.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 25 25 25 26 3
G-R 16 13 27 24 1
Jesup moves to 20-13 on the year and will get ready for postseason play and their second round Region 7 quarterfinal match against Grundy Center (27-15) on Wednesday, October 20.