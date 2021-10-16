Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup volleyball Caelor Wymore 101621

Junior Caelor Wymore is now Jesup’s all-time dig leader with 900.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Maybe revenge is too harsh a word, but the Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team was fresh off of a NICL Conference tournament first-round loss to the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels just over a week ago. In that match, these teams had three really close sets, and it could have gone either way.

Fast-forward a week, and Jesup hosted the Rebels on Tuesday night for a Cancer Awareness match. Just like the match before, Jesup would jump out to a one-set lead, winning the first set by the score of 25-16. This time, the J-Hawks kept their foot on the gas and dominated the second set by the score of 25-13.

“In our match against them (G-R) at Dike, we made a lot of unforced errors, and we worked on fixing that up for this week and it seemed to go in our favor,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “but it was a fun match. All of the games were close, and it was a battle for every point.”

Gladbrook-Reinbeck would come back in set 3, winning a very closely contested battle, 27-25. In the fourth set, these teams played evenly all the way to the wire, but Jesup would pull it out, 26-24, and take the match. I guess revenge is best served…with a volleyball.

Junior Caelor Wymore led the team with 21 digs and is now the Jesup J-Hawk all-time career dig leader with 900, passing the record set by Riley Mihm in 2019 of 885.

Junior Laney Pilcher had 55 assists in the match, which is a career high in a single match for her. Senior Bobbi Thomas led the team with 31 kills, also a career high in a single match. Sophomore Isabel Weber led the team with 4 aces. Sophomore Journey Even made her varsity full game debut and tallied 12 digs, which was the second highest for the night.

1 2 3 4 T

Jesup 25 25 25 26 3

G-R 16 13 27 24 1

Jesup moves to 20-13 on the year and will get ready for postseason play and their second round Region 7 quarterfinal match against Grundy Center (27-15) on Wednesday, October 20.

Trending Food Videos