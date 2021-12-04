JESUP – Well the season has already began and the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team is off to a good start with an opening night win over the Waukon Indians, 67-46. They then followed that up with a home win over South Hardin on Monday, November 29, 70-40.
There are high expectations for this senior laden group, according to 3rd year Head Coach Jordan Conrad, who has an overall record of 33-14 with the J-Hawks.
“We were young last year with no seniors on the roster,” said Coach Conrad, “That forced some young kids to play a few minutes they maybe weren’t quite ready for, but should provide us some additional depth this year.”
The J-Hawks look to improve on a 13-9 (9-6 conference) overall record last season, which ended in a first round loss to MFL Mar-Mac.
Plenty of firepower coming back for the J-Hawks this season as they return everyone and with another year of experience this team should compete nicely in a very deep North Iowa Cedar conference.
1st Team All-Conference selection, Amanda Treptow returns for her senior year. Treptow averaged 14 points per game a year ago and led the J-Hawks in several categories, including steals (3.5/g), assists (3.1/g), and total points. Treptow scored 15 in the opener against Waukon.
Junior Laney Pilcher returns after a sophomore year in which she was 2nd Team All-Conference, averaging 13.5 points per game. Pilcher led the J-Hawks in rebounds, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. Pilcher shot 42% from the field a year ago and poured in 14 points in the season opener. She also collected 9 rebounds.
Alexis Larson returns for her senior campaign after a junior year Honorable Mention All-Conference. Larson averaged 6.1 points per game, along with 3.2 rebounds per game. She was 2nd on the team in assists with 2.2 per game. Larson had 5 points in the season opener.
Jacie Lange comes into her senior year after averaging 5.9 points per game a year ago. Lange looks to give the J-Hawks more outside scoring presence this year and started the season out doing just that, leading the J-Hawks in scoring in the season opener, pouring in 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
Senior Natalie O’Connor returns after averaging 5.8 points per game her junior year. The high-motor guard is quick and has high court awareness. O’Connor is a solid defensive player and should collect a ton of steals. She added 4 steals in the season opener. Not a big scorer, but she is relied on to do other things and her team mates feed off her energy.
Junior Sayler Youngblut should clock plenty of minutes off the bench for the J-Hawks.
Newcomers to watch include sophomore Adrianna Boulden. Boulden saw varsity action in 14 games in 2020-2021 and scored a total 16 points. She dropped in 11 points in the season opener on November 23rd. Boulden shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 6 from the arc.
Other newcomers to watch include freshman Peyton Bose and Olivia Nesbit, and sophomore Katie Clark.
Coach Conrad adds that an improvement from last year should be some increased depth.
“Another strength is we have kids who want to compete, and lots of kids who will be battling for playing time at all levels, which will only make us better,” said Conrad.
Top teams in the North Iowa Cedar Conference include defending state champion Dike New Hartford, who should be just as tough this year. Other teams worth mentioning include Grundy Center and Denver.
With the addition of Oelwein, this is the first year the North Iowa Cedar League Conference moves to three Divisions (Pods). In the past there was an East and West Division, but no more. There will be an East, Central and West Division. Schools will play teams in their pod in a round-robin, meaning home and away for eight division games. Division champions will be recognized, but not an overall conference champion. All schools are required to play 16 conference games, so they’ll need to pick up 8 additional games from the other two divisions.
Jesup will be in the East Division with Union, Wapsie Valley, Oelwein, and Sumner Fredericksburg.
Assistant coaches: Jason Pilcher and Roger Oberhauser.