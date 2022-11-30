Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup girls basketball team photo 1213022

JESUP – Head Coach Jordan Conrad returns for his 4th season as the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball coach. Conrad has compiled a 52-18 record in his 3 years.

Coach Conrad loses a lot of scoring from last season where the girls went 19-4 and 8-0 in the NICL-East Conference.

