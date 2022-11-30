JESUP – Head Coach Jordan Conrad returns for his 4th season as the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball coach. Conrad has compiled a 52-18 record in his 3 years.
Coach Conrad loses a lot of scoring from last season where the girls went 19-4 and 8-0 in the NICL-East Conference.
Top scorer Amanda Treptow is gone and so is her 16.7 points per game. So where will the scoring come from this season?
Jesup loses 4 starters off of last year’s team, but they certainly have a lot of talent returning that saw plenty of varsity action.
Senior Laney Pilcher returns as one of the 3 senior returners. Pilcher was 1st-team All-Conference, All-District, and All-Region in 2021-2022. Pilcher averaged 15.3 points per game and although she is only 5’8”, she is a huge presence inside where most of her scoring came from. Laney brought down 8 rebounds a game last year. Pilcher is a great competitor and will be relied on to be the leader of this team. She has improved every year and Coach Conrad expects her to keep getting better.
Adrianna Boulden returns for her junior year. Boulden started 10 games for the J-Hawks a year ago and was Honorable Mention All-Conference. Boulden scored 4 points per game and took a big step forward the second half of the season last year. Coach Conrad looks for her to take another big step forward to start this year and be a big contributor to the J-Hawks success.
Sophomore Peyton Bose scored 5.3 points per game and was 2nd-Team All-Conference a year ago.
- Olivia Nesbit – So. Nesbit has some size and can play inside and out. Played a little bit as a freshman. Plan to have a bigger role this season.
- Sage Behn – So. Behn is a player with good versatility on the defensive end. She can guard 1-4.
Jesup is thin with numbers on the upperclassman side of things. Will rely on some young players to step in and fill significant roles and minutes this season – some who have seen some minutes and some who have not at the varsity level. Coach Conrad adds that the girls do not lack in commitment and playing hard and having a ‘team achievement’ mindset.
Top teams in the NICL will be Dike New-Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg. There should be an open race in the NICL-East. Union has a group of juniors that have started since they were freshman. Wapsie Valley had a solid year turning the program in the right direction last year and will be returning some key pieces while adding some nice young players to their roster. Sumner Fred also returns a few key pieces from last year’s squad that had a good season.