JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 11-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team opened their 2021-2022 campaign in a home tilt against the Waukon Indians.

Jesup came out strong and built a 10-point first quarter lead and extended that to 14 by the half, coasting to a 67-46 win to open their season.

1 2 3 4 T

Waukon 9 12 12 13 46

Jesup 19 16 15 17 67

No stats were available come press time (earlier press time because of the holiday).

Jesup (1-0) will be back on the home court next Tuesday, when they face the South Hardin Tigers (1-0).

