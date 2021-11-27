JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 11-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team opened their 2021-2022 campaign in a home tilt against the Waukon Indians.
Jesup came out strong and built a 10-point first quarter lead and extended that to 14 by the half, coasting to a 67-46 win to open their season.
1 2 3 4 T
Waukon 9 12 12 13 46
Jesup 19 16 15 17 67
No stats were available come press time (earlier press time because of the holiday).
Jesup (1-0) will be back on the home court next Tuesday, when they face the South Hardin Tigers (1-0).