DIKE – Friday, February 17, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was riding a 5-game winning streak going into their regional game against the #1-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (22-1).
Dike-New Hartford was just too much for the J-Hawks as they cruise to a 59-28 win and end the J-Hawks season at 13-10.
Senior Laney Pilcher scored 18 points and ends her illustrious career with 1,297 total points.
Also finishing out their high school careers are seniors Mackenzie Butters and Sayler Youngblut.