JESUP – A storied season for the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team has come to an end at the hands of the Bellevue Comets (15-8). The Regional Semifinal game played last Friday night in Jesup ended with a 51-43 defeat.
“Bellevue has a good team,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “They play hard and are tough on the defensive end. Watching them on film getting ready for the game, I knew we were going to have some turnovers, we just needed to limit them and not have them be live ball turnovers that allowed them to get out and play in transition.”
The J-Hawks had 21 turnovers, which is unprecedented for a Jesup team.
“We didn’t do as good of a job early as we needed to against their half court pressure,” added Coach Conrad, “When we forced them to play in the half court, we made it tough on them to score, just allowed them to play in transition a little too much.”
Jesup trailed throughout, but continued to fight and play hard, eventually tying it up with under 2 minutes left for the first time.
“After we got it tied, it was all Bellevue for the last minute and a half,” said Coach Conrad, “We made a lot of hustle plays throughout to not give up easy baskets and I couldn’t be prouder of the way we continued to fight even when we found ourselves down double digits late in the third.”
Jesup finishes the season with a 19-4 record, which is a school record for wins in a season.
Senior Amanda Treptow ended an illustrious career, scoring 22 points and bringing in 12 rebounds. Senior Jacie Lange added 11 points and junior Laney Pilcher scored 4 points and 4 rebounds.
“It was a great year for this group. They battled all year and gave everything they had. Our three seniors, Jacie, Alexis, and Amanda will be missed. They did so much for the program while they were a part of it and can’t thank them enough. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them. Our younger kids will be better for having had the chance to be in the gym with those three.” - Coach Jordan Conrad