FORT DODGE – The Jesup J-Hawks girls finished 4{sup}th{/sup} for the fourth year in a row, while the boys’ team finished 15{sup}th{/sup}.

Freshman Mackenzie Wilson and Senior Amanda Treptow gained All-State honors finishing top 15. Wilson finished 6{sup}th{/sup} while Treptow was 9{sup}th{/sup}. There were 132 girls and 138 boys starting the race.

GIRLS RESULTS:

6 Mackenzie Wilson 19:20.20

9 Amanda Treptow 19:34.22

19 Clare Wright 20:09.36

76 Maddie Tomson 21:25.00

88 Natalie O’Connor 21:49.50

98 Katelyn Zelle 22:07.84

108 Amaya Trebon-Boyd 22:30.66

BOYS RESULTS:

2 Nolan Evans 16:09.75

53 Kile Rottinghaus 17:51.93

110 Logan Zuck 18:38.20

118 Silas Wehrspan 18:51.59

119 Nathan Pint 18:52.12

125 Ayden Gonzalez 19:04.57

132 Tyler Nolan 19:27.20

