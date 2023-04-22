JESUP – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team was back home on Tuesday afternoon with a NICL Conference dual with the Oelwein Huskies (9-1).
J-Hawks freshman phenom, Morgan Krall was medalist – firing a 43 and winning by 4 strokes. This was the fourth straight victory for Krall (counting the Co-Ed meet).
The J-Hawks team would fall to the Huskies by the score of 198-206.
Other scores include sophomore Ella Maker (51), junior Lacy Bjorheim (56), junior Hannah Bovy (56), freshman Daley Donlea (59), and junior Kaitlyn Schug (60).
JV Scores: Natalie Trumbauer (59), Delaney Donlea (60), Anika Acklin-Schaefer (67), Ava Maker (71), and CeCe Sweeney (79).
The J-Hawks are now 3-3 on the season and were back home on Friday for another NICL Conference meet against Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-2). Look for that matchup in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.