DENVER – Thursday, April 27, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team was back in action on Thursday with a trip to Denver and Willow Run Country Club.
The J-Hawks would fall to the Cyclones by the score of 190-213. Freshman Morgan Krall led the way for the J-Hawks, shooting a 48, good for 3rd-place.
Other scores include Hannah Bovy 53, Ella Maker 56, Delaney Donlea 56, Daley Donlea 59, and Natalie Trumbauer 60.
JV scores include Kaitlyn Schug 54, Ava Maker 62, Lacy Bjorheim 65, and CeCe Sweeney 68.
The girls were back home at the Jesup Golf & Country Club on Friday hosting Clarksville. Look for the results in next Wednesday’s paper.