GRUNDY CENTER – On back-to-back nights, the Class 2A, No. 15-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team were on the road to play highly ranked teams. On Monday night the J-Hawks beat the No. 11-ranked Falcons of Aplington Parkersburg (7-1), then on Tuesday night they traveled to No. 5-ranked Grundy Center (7-1).
The girls squad gained sweet revenge on the Falcons on Monday night for an early season loss, then on Tuesday night Jesup knocked off the Spartans on their home court with a come-from-behind win, 53-42.
Jesup was trailing at the half 18-17, then a stalemate 3rd quarter made this a 31-32 game going into the deciding period. A huge 4th quarter by the J-Hawks led to 22 points and a 1-point deficit turned into an 11-point win.
“Grundy has a good team, and it was another closely contested game throughout,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “Difference came in the 4th quarter.”
Jesup tried to push the pace the entire game and it started to pay off for the J-Hawks in the final quarter.
“Part way through the final quarter they were pretty tired, and we took advantage of that,” added Conrad, “We were able to get some run outs and finish around the rim when we did get into half court action.”
It wasn’t a stellar shooting night for the J-Hawks (38%), but the girls found another way to win — with defense and free throw shooting. Jesup shot 82% from the stripe.
“Girls played really hard again. On back-to-back nights we had tough games on the road,” said Conrad, “Some girls played a lot of minutes but both nights we had people on the floor giving the extra effort to do the little things. There were a few extra effort plays that prevented layups and gave us a couple extra possessions throughout the night that allowed us to come out on top.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 7 10 14 22 53
GC 9 9 14 10 42
Junior Laney Pilcher scored 21 points and corralled 12 rebounds. At 5 foot 7 inches tall, Pilcher is 3rd in the East Division in rebounds with 78. She leads the entire NICL Conference with 39 steals.
The always steady team captain, senior Amanda Treptow had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists.
PTS RBD AST STL
N. O’Connor 2 3 2 2
L. Pilcher 21 12 3 4
A. Larson 6 3 2 4
A. Treptow 14 4 4 4
J. Lange 3 1 1 1
P. Bose 3 1 0 0
A. Boulden 4 1 0 0
JESUP — (Thursday, January 6, 2022) vs. Charles City
JESUP 68, CHARLES CITY 27 (no stats available come press time)
Jesup moves to 9-2 on the year and was in Oelwein (1-9) on Friday night. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper. Jesup will host Hudson (3-7) on Tuesday.