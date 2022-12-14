JESUP – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team hosted the Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night and this turned out to be a great NICL Conference battle.
Jesup came out strong and held an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. The J-Hawks extended the lead to 30-23 at the half.
“We came out ready to play and got off to a good start,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “I think we may have surprised them a little bit with the zone we played. It is something we have worked on in practice but haven’t shown much of during game time. The girls did a nice job with it.”
In the 3rd quarter the Falcons scored the first 8 points to take the lead and extended the lead to 9-points at one point, but the J-Hawks kept battling and cut the Falcons lead to 40-38 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
“In the end, we had too many turnovers, especially to start the 2nd half,” added Coach Conrad, “The run they went on to start the 2nd half hurt but we did a good job of continuing to do what we could to stay in it until the end.”
Jesup kept it within reach and had a shot at the end with 1.5 seconds left but didn’t get a good shot off and drop a 49-47 decision. 25 turnovers for the J-Hawks in the game.
Laney Pilcher continues to have a great senior season. She had a double-double, scoring 14 points and corralling 12 rebounds. Sophomore Olivia Nesbit also ended with a double-double, adding 10 points and bringing down 10 rebounds.
“Olivia Nesbit and Laney Pilcher had good nights,” said Coach Conrad, “Laney is one we kind of knew what we were going to get based on her previous three years, but Olivia has done a nice job stepping into a starting role after seeing very limited minutes last year as a freshman. She has taken a big step forward on the defensive end since just the start of the year. Happy to see what she has been able to provide us thus far this season.”
Coach Conrad also acknowledged the play of Peyton Youngblut who had a good night coming off the bench. “Not only was she able to provide a little bit of scoring support, but she was as good as I have seen her on the defensive end,” said Conrad.
The J-Hawks were home against Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-4) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be home on Friday night hosting Union (2-2).