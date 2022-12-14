Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team hosted the Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night and this turned out to be a great NICL Conference battle.

Jesup came out strong and held an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. The J-Hawks extended the lead to 30-23 at the half.

