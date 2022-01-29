LE GRAND – (JANUARY 25) - After a set-back to #1 Dike-New Hartford, the Jesup girls basketball team were back in action on Tuesday night and return to the win column with a 65-25 dismantling of the East Marshall Mustangs (1-15).
Junior Laney Pilcher led the way for the J-Hawks, scoring 17 points, while senior Amanda Treptow added 16.
JESUP – VS. WAPSIE VALLEY, JANUARY 27, 2022
The Jesup J-Hawks girls were back home on Thursday hosting the Wapsie Valley Warriors (7-10) in a crucial NICL-East Division matchup.
After a slow start which had the J-Hawks trailing by 11 after the first quarter, the girls got to work and slowly cut into that lead, only trailing by 5 at the half.
In the second half, it was Jesup who dictated the tempo, and the J-Hawks would win it 74-68.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Wapsie Valley 22 18 12 16 68
Jesup 11 24 18 21 74
Jesup girls dropped one spot to 8th in Class 2A and move to 11-3 on the season. The girls were back home on Friday night hosting the Oelwein Huskies (2-15). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
The girls will be back at home on Tuesday night hosting the Union Community Knights (4-12).