REINBECK – The J-Hawk girls basketball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a convincing win over the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (2-5), 55-32.
Jesup jumped out to a quick 18 point lead in the first quarter and by halftime the lead was 20.
“We got off to another good start,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “which has been key in each of our wins this season.”
Although the J-Hawks scored a lot of points, defense was the key to this win, creating several turnovers mostly by the 23 steals.
“We did a better job of anticipating on defense,” added Conrad, “which is shown by the number of turnovers we forced.”
The J-Hawks continued to extend the lead in the third quarter and led 47-21 at the start of the 4th quarter, cruising to their fourth win of the year.
“Our player and ball movement saw improvement on offense, but still an area we are going to put some time into,” said Conrad, “We didn’t shoot it particularly well, but we were able to create enough easy opportunities to overcome that shortfall.”
Jesup was led by junior Laney Pilcher, who led or tied for the team lead in three categories. Pilcher had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 7 steals. Senior Amanda Treptow also dropped in 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Senior Alexis Larson with a nice game, scoring 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
PTS RBD AST STL
Natalie O’Connor 5 5 3 2
Laney Pilcher 16 6 1 7
Alexis Larson 11 4 3 4
Amanda Treptow 16 2 6 3
Jacie Lange 0 3 1 2
Peyton Bose 4 1 0 2
Olivia Nesbit 0 1 0 0
Sayler Youngblut 0 1 0 1
Adrianna Boulden 3 4 0 1
Sienna Youngblut 0 0 0 1
Katie Clark 0 0 0 0
Peyton Youngblut 0 0 0 0
1 2 3 4 T
Glad-Rein 6 8 7 11 32
Jesup 24 10 13 8 55
Jesup was at the Union Community Knights (2-3) on Friday. The girls will travel to MFL-Mar-Mac (4-2) on Saturday (today). Look for both these games in next Wednesday’s paper.