OELWEIN – Hickory Grove Golf Course was the sight of the Jesup-Oelwein golf meet on Tuesday, April 19th.
On the girls side, the Oelwein Huskies would come away with a 224-266 win. Sophomore Hannah Bovy was low gal for the J-Hawks, shooting a 59 and a 4th-place finish.
Sophomore Delaney Donlea finished 6th with a 64. Sophomore Kaitlyn Schug fired a 65 and was a 7th-place finisher. Sophomore Natalie Reedy with a 78 and Freshman Ella Maker scores an 82.
The Jesup boys came away with a 179-186 win against Oelwein and sophomore Jack Miller was Runner-up Medalist with a 40.
Senior Corbin Fuelling shot a 44 (4th-place) and sophomore Cale Schissel posted a 46 (5th-place). Sophomore Ethan Krall fired a 49 while sophomore Wyatt Vander Werff penciled in a 52.
JV Individual scores include sophomore Connor Even (59), sophomore Carter Routt (69), and freshman Dawson Roth (78).
Thursday, April 21, 2022: Sumner, IA – The J-Hawks boys and girls team traveled to Sumner on Thursday for an NICL Conference matchup. Ethan Krall was medalist for the boys, shooting a 44.
Girls Results: Sumner-Fredericksburg 177, Jesup 272
Hannah Bovy 60, Delaney Donlea 60, Kaitlyn Schug 61, Natalie Reedy 91
Boys Results: Jesup 181, Sumner-Fredericksburg 198
Ethan Krall 44, Jack Miller 45, Cale Schissel 45, Corbin Fuelling 47, Wyatt Vander Werff 48
The boys will be at Gates Park in Waterloo on Monday, while the girls will be at South Hills in Waterloo on Monday.