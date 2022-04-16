JESUP – The J-Hawks boys and girls golf teams were back in action on Monday night with a home meet against the Union Knights.
Jesup would fall short by the score of 178-190, but sophomore Jack Miller would be the meet medalist, firing a 43.
Senior Corbin Fuelling shot a 49, while sophomore Cale Schissel scored a 51. Sophomore Ethan Krall with a 48 and sophomore Wyatt VanderWerff pencils in a 50.
On the girls side the J-Hawks played host to the Union Knights and comes up 6 shots short as a team, falling 250-256.
Jesup’s sophomore Hannah Bovy would win the medalist honor with a 55. Sophomore Delaney Donlea come in with a 64, good enough for 4th place, while sophomore Kaitlyn Schug gets 7th place scoring a 67. Junior Anika Acklin-Schaefer shoots an 88 and sophomore Lacy Bjorheim had a 70. Freshman Ella Maker also shoots a 70.
The golfers will be back in action on Monday when the boys travel to Gladbrook-Reinbeck and the girls/boys will travel to Oelwein on Tuesday.
