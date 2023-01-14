BELLEVUE – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team competed in a quadrangular in Bellevue on Tuesday night against Bellevue, Maquoketa, and North Fayette Valley.
Jesup sweeps all three duals.
“It was nice to drive a little to compete against some teams that we do not typically see,” said Head Coach Matt Gross, “As a team, we are finding ways to win duals and build momentum.”
Coach Gross added that the team started slow during their first dual and they are working on being ready to compete right away.
Jesup has won their last ten duals, two tournaments, and placed second at the tournament in Maquoketa Valley.
“Wrestlers Cooper Hinz, Ayden Bergman, Ethan Krall, Kile Bucknell, and Skylar Blad have all consistently found the finals and competed at the highest level,” said Coach Gross, “As a team, they are understanding that each point is important and battling for the whole six minutes is essential. As a coach, I feel like the entire team is really starting to come along and understand they can compete with anyone. Extremely proud of where we are and where this team will continue to go.”
Jesup (JESU) 54.0 Bellevue (BELL) 27.0
160: Casey Tath (BELL) over Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) (Fall 2:17) 170: Ayden Gonzalez (JESU) over Dylan Knuth (BELL) (Fall 3:42) 182: JD Sadler (JESU) over Blayne Tharp (BELL) (Fall 0:44) 195: Drew Munson (JESU) over (BELL) (For.) 220: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Skyler Blad (JESU) (Fall 4:44) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Fall 1:30) 106: Max Devore (JESU) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Ayden Bergman (JESU) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Ethan Krall (JESU) over (BELL) (For.) 126: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 0:42) 132: Carter Dierks (BELL) over (JESU) (For.) 138: Braydon Van Brocklin (JESU) over (BELL) (For.) 145: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Dawson Bell (JESU) (Dec 7-6) 152: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Seth Smith (BELL) (Fall 2:42)
Jesup, IA 65.0 Maquoketa, IA 9.0
170: Ayden Gonzalez (JESU) over (MAQU) (For.) 182: JD Sadler (JESU) over Lucas Schueller (MAQU) (Fall 0:30) 195: Drew Munson (JESU) over Atticus Clark (MAQU) (Fall 1:13) 220: Skyler Blad (JESU) over Jackson Van Keuren (MAQU) (Dec 7-2) 285: Evan Sebetka (JESU) over (MAQU) (For.) 106: Max Devore (JESU) over Peter Payden (MAQU) (Fall 5:18) 113: Ayden Bergman (JESU) over (MAQU) (For.) 120: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Donavan Cook (MAQU) (Fall 1:01) 126: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over Pryce Schueller (MAQU) (MD 12-1) 132: Sam Livermore (MAQU) over (JESU) (For.) 138: Cam Tracy (MAQU) over Braydon Van Brocklin (JESU) (Dec 10-5) 145: Dawson Bell (JESU) over Sam Thines (MAQU) (Fall 1:38) 152: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Spencer Martin (MAQU) (MD 12-1) 160: Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) over (MAQU) (For.)
Jesup, IA 37.0 North Fayette Valley, IA 30.0
152: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Kenny Kerr (NFV) (Dec 7-4) 160: Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) over Logan Boehm (NFV) (Dec 9-5) 170: Ayden Gonzalez (JESU) over Wyatt Anderson (NFV) (Fall 1:21) 182: JD Sadler (JESU) over Michael Baumler (NFV) (Fall 1:25) 195: Malachi Rothlisberger (NFV) over Drew Munson (JESU) (Dec 7-2) 220: Skyler Blad (JESU) over Layne Kleppe (NFV) (Fall 1:18) 285: James Baumler (NFV) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Fall 2:56) 106: Max Devore (JESU) over (NFV) (For.) 113: Ayden Bergman (JESU) over Kyson Moss (NFV) (MD 11-3) 120: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Jaxson Lundgren (NFV) (Dec 9-5) 126: Tate Germann (NFV) over Treven Delagardelle (JESU) (Fall 2:39) 132: Nick Koch (NFV) over (JESU) (For.) 138: Caden Kerr (NFV) over Braydon Van Brocklin (JESU) (Fall 2:00) 145: Jesse Grimes (NFV) over Dawson Bell (JESU) (Dec 8-4)