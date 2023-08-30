FAIRBANK – Friday, August 26, 2023: New J-Hawks Head Coach Jacob McMartin says he’s not one for moral victories but says that his team took a step in the right direction after a hard-fought 12-0 loss to the Wapsie Valley Warriors on Friday night in Fairbank.
“The guys played a solid 4 quarter football game,” said Head Coach Jacob McMartin, “Our energy, our fight, our toughness was all at a level that they haven’t been in a long time.”
The J-Hawks defense was up to the challenge defending a team that was a playoff 2nd-rounder last season. It was a bend but don’t break night for the J-Hawks defense as they only give up 12 points, but the Jesup offense really couldn’t get anything going, gaining only 163 total yards on the night.
“Our execution has to catch up with our heart and fight, and that is as a staff as well,” added McMartin, “Definitely some things to clean up but these young men are excited to play J-Hawk football, and for people to see it in a different light.”
Coach McMartin added that there were a multitude of guys that did some great things but wanted to acknowledge the play of his senior left tackle Jacob Althaus.
He was not in the starting lineup until an injury came up two weeks ago and Coach McMartin says that he had an outstanding game. “He was tenacious, and consistent and he should be really proud of his performance,” said McMartin.
After a tough loss, but a good performance, McMartin concluded, “now we just need to take the next step.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0
WV 0 6 6 0 12
STATS:
Passing: Ryan Treptow, JR 10/16 for 97yds, 2 INT
Rushing: Ryan Treptow, JR 16/49yds, Wyatt Vander Werff, SR 16/16yds
Receiving: Cale Schissel, SR 3/25yds, Kile Bucknell, SR 1/10yds, Nic Moore, JR 2/23yds, Wyatt Vander Werff, SR 4/39yds
Defense: Kile Bucknell, SR 10 tackles, Cale Schissel, SR. Fumble recovery, Brennan Ochsner, JR Fumble recovery